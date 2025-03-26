Ceiling of Poet Bharati’s birth house collapses in Ettayapuram

MADURAI: A portion of the ceiling on the first floor and the ground floor of the birth house of Tamil Poet C Subramania Bharati in Ettayapuram, Thoothukudi district, collapsed on Tuesday evening. The poet’s house, which is under the control of the Department of Information and Public Relations, is located on Perumal Kovil Street of the 9th ward under the limits of Ettayapuram Town Panchayat. After learning of the incident, officials from DIPR and PWD inspected the house and took stock of the damage. The collapse caused damage to a few chairs, tables and some of the poet’s portraits at the reception hall. Subsequently, the power supply was suspended as a safety precautionary measure, sources said.

According to Ettayapuram Tahsildar S Subha, the incident happened at around 6.20 pm, after the staff, including the caretaker of the house, Mahadevi, locked the door. The house is open to visitors from 9.30 am to 6 pm.

Sources said that after the lifetime of Poet Bharati, the freedom fighter, who used his literary talent to inspire the Indian independence movement against British rule in the days of yore, his birth house is seen by many as a symbol of pride and glory.

Recalling the past, sources said former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was instrumental in transforming Bharati’s house into a monumental structure in 1973. When Si Pa Adithanar was the Minister, who took part in the inauguration of the Poet's memorial house on May 12 in 1973, former CM Karunanidhi interpreted such an event as having historic significance.