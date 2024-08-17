Ceiling of government school near Sriperumbudur collapses, no casualties reported

CHENNAI: A ceiling of the government school in Kolathur village near Sriperumbudur collapsed on Saturday.

Luckily no casualties were reported as it was a holiday.

The Kolathur Panchayat primary school was inaugurated in 2008. In 2018 the renovation work of the school was held and there are hundreds of children studying in the school.

On Saturday around 11.30 am the ceiling of the 4th standard classroom collapsed with a loud noise.

Luckily the room was empty as the school was on holiday. Only the school headmaster and the teachers were at the school at the time of the incident.

After a while the news about the classroom collapse spread among the villagers and soon the villagers and the students gathered outside the school and demanded to repair the entire building as cracks can be spotted in many places.

The Sriperumbudur panchayat union officials and the education officers visited the school and held inquiries.