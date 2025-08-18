CEC’s interview rising more questions: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Joining the chorus against the ECI (Election Commission of India) on the issue of vote theft and irregularities in electoral roll preparation, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday raised some serious doubts about Chief Election Commissioner Ganesh Kumar’s controversial media interaction, and said that the “interview by the CEC was raising more questions than providing answers to the issues highlighted by the #INDIA bloc.” Chief Minister Stalin also raised seven pointed questions, including the enormity of voters' deletion even after door to door enumeration.

Posting a message to this effect on his ‘X’ handle, Stalin wondered, “How can there be so many deletions of eligible voters when house-to-house enumeration was undertaken?

The enrolment of new voters is abnormally low. Were these young voters enumerated? Has any database been compiled to show how many youngsters who turned 18 on the qualifying date were included?”

“The procedure for enquiry and two appeals, along with their timelines as contemplated under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, may exclude a huge number of voters in the forthcoming elections in Bihar. Is the ECI going to address this issue?” the Chief Minister questioned, seeking to know if the commission would take these practical difficulties into account while conducting #SIR (Special Intensive Revision) in other States?

Citing a July 17, 2025 dated request of his party (DMK) to the commission to delete the names of deceased voters from the rolls by undertaking the exercise contemplated in its May 1 this year, Stalin asked as to when it would be done?

Also doubting the ECI’s logic of not enlisting Aadhaar as one of the acceptable documents to prove a voter’s claim, the DMK president asked, “If “Fair Elections” is truly the aim of the ECI, why can’t it be more transparent and voter-friendly?”