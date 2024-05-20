Begin typing your search...

CCTV shows gang in Nagapattinam taking goats in car after stealing them

CHENNAI: In an unusual incident, a gang stole goats tied outside a house at Poigainallur near Nagappattinam in the middle of the night on Sunday. The stolen goats were then transported by car.

The police have registered a case. Further details are awaited.

