CCTV shows gang in Nagapattinam taking goats in car after stealing them
CCTV footage showed mysterious persons untying goats goats tethered outside a house and taking them away by car.
CHENNAI: In an unusual incident, a gang stole goats tied outside a house at Poigainallur near Nagappattinam in the middle of the night on Sunday. The stolen goats were then transported by car.
The police have registered a case. Further details are awaited.
