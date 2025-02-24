CBSE’s bid to drop need for State NOC anti-federal: Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko has condemned the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for making changes in the rules to allow centrally affiliated private schools to run without the permission of the State government concerned.

He alleged that the move is a part of the BJP government’s Hindi imposition attempts. “As of now, a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the State government is mandatory to open private CBSE schools. But, the CBSE has issued a notification to allow private schools to function without the State government’s nod from the 2026-27 academic year,” the senior leader said in a statement.

Education, which is on the concurrent list, is being monopolised by the BJP-led Centre, he accused. The MDMK leader said that the move is against the federal structure of the Constitution.