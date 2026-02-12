CBSE introduces digital marking and evaluation for Class 12 board exams

CHENNAI: In a major step towards digital transformation in school education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a new ‘On-Screen Marking’ (OSM) system for the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets. The digital correction process will be implemented immediately for the upcoming Plus-2 public examinations.
Under the new system, students will continue to write their examinations in physical answer booklets as usual. However, instead of teachers manually evaluating the papers using pen and paper, all answer sheets will be scanned and uploaded to a secure digital platform. Examiners will then assess the scripts on a computer screen using specially designed software and award marks digitally, said a Maalaimalar report.
CBSE has described the move as a significant digital reform aimed at ensuring greater transparency, accuracy, and efficiency in the evaluation process.
The board has instructed all affiliated CBSE schools to upload the complete details of their teachers online by tomorrow to facilitate the evaluation process. Online training sessions for teachers on the new system are scheduled to be conducted from the 14th to the 16th of this month.
Meanwhile, CBSE clarified that the conventional manual correction system will continue for other classes, including SSLC (Class 10) examinations.
Until now, teachers evaluated answer sheets manually by marking responses directly on the physical papers submitted by students. The shift to on-screen marking marks a significant change in the board’s assessment methodology, aligning it with evolving digital standards in education.