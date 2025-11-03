CBI visit to TVK office only to seek details, downplays Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Seeking to play down the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) visit to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) headquarters in Panaiyur on Monday, the party's joint general secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar said the officials had merely come to issue summons and collect certain details regarding the Karur tragedy.

Talking to reporters at the party office, Nirmal Kumar clarified that the CBI team's visit was procedural and part of their preliminary investigation into the incident that occurred during party president Vijay's rally in Velusamy Puram, Karur, in September.

"They (CBI officials) came to issue summons and sought specific details such as the number of cadres who attended the rally. We had already submitted the same information to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government. We have now agreed to provide those details to the CBI as well," he said.

He added that the party had sought a few days to submit the documents. "We will hand over the information, including photographs, video evidence, and CCTV footage, within three or four days through our counsels. If the CBI summons us for further inquiry, we will fully cooperate with the investigation," he assured.

However, Nirmal Kumar declined to comment on whether party president Vijay would also be summoned by the central agency, saying, "I have no comments on that."