CBI suspects false theft claim in Sivaganga custodial death case

CHENNAI: The alleged theft of jewellery from a car, which led to a series of actions that eventually resulted in the custodial torture and death of a temple guard in Sivaganga, may have been a false complaint, suspects the CBI.

Ajithkumar, a guard at the Madappuram Kali temple near Thiruppuvanam, died allegedly after being tortured in custody by a special police team. He had been picked up following a complaint from a woman named Nikitha, who accused him of stealing her jewellery. The incident sparked outrage across Tamil Nadu.

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has directed the CBI to submit its investigation report by August 20.

The probe, led by CBI Special Crimes DSP Mohit Kumar from Delhi, began on July 14.

Five special police personnel involved were questioned, produced before the court, and remanded in Madurai Central Prison until August 13.

According to revised FIR details, the officers allegedly assaulted Ajithkumar despite knowing it could be fatal, after he refused to confess to the theft, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Now, CBI findings indicate Nikitha’s car never left the temple parking lot, contradicting her claim of jewellery being stolen.

Investigators believe her complaint may have been fabricated, noting inconsistencies in her statements.