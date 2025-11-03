CBI questions Velusamy Puram traders in Karur stampede case

TIRUCHY: In a development in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation of the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives during the political campaign of actor and TVK president Vijay on September 27, the CBI sleuths conducted an inquiry with the eyewitnesses from Velusamy Puram and held a discussion with the Judicial Magistrate on Monday.

The CBI team, which commenced the investigation on October 17 following the direction of the Supreme Court, received the documents from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government and continued questioning several persons in connection with the incident.

On Saturday and Sunday, the team visited the spot at Velusamy Puram where the tragic incident occurred and conducted a digital survey. The CBI officers also took a 3D assessment of the possible crowd density at the meeting spot at the particular time when the actor Vijay started addressing the public.

Meanwhile, the CBI team summoned the eyewitnesses identified by the SIT and conducted a detailed inquiry. On Monday, the team summoned the vendors, eatery owners and the mobile recharge vendors and questioned them. As many as 13 people were present for the inquiry.

Subsequently, the CBI Additional SP Mukesh Kumar, Inspector Manoharan and the CBI advocate met with the Judicial Magistrate Bharath Kumar regarding the same. Sources said that the CBI might have submitted some additional documents to the magistrate.