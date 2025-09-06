CBI connects Sasikala to a Rs 450 crore all-cash deal in sugar factory purchase

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged that VK Sasikala, a close confidante of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, had purchased a sugar factory in Kancheepuram for Rs 450 crore in an all-cash transaction during demonetisation.

According to a report in The Times of India, the allegation comes close in the heels of an FIR filed over a suspected bank fraud case involving Rs 120 crore.

The case is being investigated by the CBI's Banking, Securities and Fraud branch in Bengaluru which has accused the directors of Padmaadevi Sugars Ltd of cheating the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) of Rs 120 crore. While the case was filed in July, CBI teams conducted searches in Chennai, Trichy and Tenkasi in August.

The FIR highlighted a 2020 order from the IT Department which stated that incriminating documents were seized from properties linked to Sasikala and others during searches under the Benami Act in November 2017. According to the documents, the Rs 450 crore payment for the mill, which belonged to the Patel Group, was made during the demonetisation period.

In view of the ongoing income tax proceedings, the Indian Overseas Bank has declared the loan accounts of Padmaadevi Sugars Ltd as fraudulent.