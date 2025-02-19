CBI books AIADMK ex-Minister in Aavin job case

CHENNAI: CBI has booked AIADMK former minister KT Rajenthra Balaji and two other party members in a cash-for-job case.

The case was registered based on the recent direction of the Madras High Court. As per the FIR filed by the CBI in the case, Rajenthra Balaji, Vijayanallathambi and Mariyappan have been named in the job fraud case.

The crime is believed to have taken place in the residence of Vijayanallathambi in Ramudevenpatti in Vempakottai, Virudhanagar, between November 2020 and February 2021. It may be recalled that Justice P Velmurugan of Madras High Court on January 6 ordered the transfer of the investigation of the job fraud case from the district Crime Branch in Virudhunagar to CBI after being displeased over the delay in obtaining sanction.

As there was no significant progress made by the police on the complaint, Ravindran approached the HC seeking direction to CBI to complete the investigation and file a charge sheet within a stipulated time. However, when the case was listed for compliance with the order for the district Crime Branch, the court issued the direction to transfer the case to CBI.

Ravindran had accused the three of collecting over Rs 30 lakh, promising a job in Aavin.