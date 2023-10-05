CBI begins probe based on Vishal's complaint graft at CBFC

CHENNAI: A week after South Indian actor Vishal alleged corruption in the Mumbai office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), where he gave a total bribe of Rs.6.5 lakh, for screening and certification, CBI Mumbai on Thursday registered a case against three private persons and unknown officials.

Vishal had to pay a bribe to get a certificate for the release of his latest film 'Mark Antony' dubbed in Hindi.

CBI has listed Ms Merlin Menaga, Ms Jeeja Ramdas, and Rajan M as accused along with unknown public servants of the Central Board of Film Certification, Mumbai.

It was alleged that during the month of September 2023, a private person entered a conspiracy with others to obtain a bribe of Rs.7 lakh and to get the required censor certificate from CBFC, Mumbai for a movie dubbed in Hindi.

It was further alleged that in furtherance of the said conspiracy, she initially demanded a bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials amounting to Rs.7 lakh from the Complainant, and subsequently after negotiation, she allegedly accepted Rs.6.54 lakh as a bribe on behalf of CBFC Mumbai officials in two bank accounts of other two accused.

Thereafter on 26 September 2023, the required certificate was allegedly issued by CBFC, Mumbai for said movie dubbed in Hindi.

It was also alleged that in addition to the said amount, the said accused obtained Rs.20,000/- in her bank account from the account of a private company as coordinating fees for herself. An amount of Rs.6,50,000 was allegedly withdrawn immediately in cash, out of Rs. 6,54,000.

Searches were conducted at four different locations including in Mumbai at the premises of the accused and others associated with the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents. The investigation is continuing.