CBCID grills Gnanasekaran in another sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The sleuths from the CBCID on Tuesday grilled Gnanasekaran, the suspect in the sexual assault of an Anna University student, in another sexual offence.

According to sources, the CBCID had taken an old case linked to Gnanasekaran and registered a new FIR under sections of sexual harassment and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment (TNHPW) Act before arresting and taking him to custody for questioning on Tuesday. The fresh case is based on an incident that happened in 2018.

It may be recalled that the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which probed the sexual assault case of the Anna University student, has already filed their final report against Gnanasekaran before the Metropolitan Magistrate courts, Saidapet, in February.

The 37-year-old Gnanasekaran, a roadside biryani vendor, was arrested by the Kottrupuram AWPS (All Women Police Station) on December 25. The survivor in the case bravely went against his assumptions that she could be shamed with the video of her performing sexual acts on him and went ahead with a police complaint despite his threats that he would send them to her father.

Gnanasekaran is already facing at least seven theft cases in which he allegedly stole over 250 sovereigns of gold ornaments.