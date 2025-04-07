CB-CID takes over investigation into elephant poaching and suspicious death of accused in Dharmapuri

CHENNAI: Head of the Tamil Nadu Police Force has transferred two interconnected cases—a high-profile elephant poaching incident and the suspicious death of a suspect in custody—to the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) for further investigation, citing the gravity of the allegations and public interest.

On March 1 forest officials discovered a mutilated and charred elephant carcass in the Neruppur Forest Range under Eriyur Police Station limits (Pennagaram Taluk, Dharmapuri district). Authorities suspected the elephant was killed for its tusks, prompting the Forest Department to register a case under relevant wildlife protection laws.

During the investigation, G Senthil (28), from Kongarapatti village, was apprehended by forest officials on March 17. However, he reportedly escaped into the forest while handcuffed. Four other accused in the poaching case were arrested on March 19 and remanded to judicial custody. A separate case was filed against Senthil on March 19 for allegedly assaulting officials and fleeing custody.

On April 3, the Forest Department received information about a decomposed male body in the Sarakkadu forest area of Kongarapatti Village. Based on a complaint by the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Sunjalnatham, a suspicious death case was registered on April 4. Relatives later identified the deceased as Senthil and raised allegations of foul play, questioning the circumstances leading to his death.

Given the seriousness of the allegations—linking illegal wildlife trade to a potential custodial death—the Office of the Director General of Police ordered both cases to be transferred to the CB CID. “The decision ensures an impartial probe into all angles, including the poaching network and the events surrounding Senthil’s demise,” a police said.