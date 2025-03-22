CB-CID starts probe into Palladam triple murder case

COIMBATOR: The CB-CID sleuths on Friday commenced an investigation in the death of an elderly couple and their son by an unidentified gang on November 28, last year.

The septuagenarian couple, Deivasigamani (78), his wife Alamelu alias Amalathal (75) and son D Senthil Kumar (46) from Semalai Kavundampalayam village near Palladam were hacked to death by a gang in their farmhouse on that fateful night. The assailants fled away with eight sovereigns of gold chain worn by Alamelu and some unspecified amount of cash.

Police said Senthil Kumar; an IT professional in Saravanampatti in Coimbatore, had visited his parent’s house to attend a family function. The district police formed multiple teams, but couldn’t make any headway due to lack of evidence. Police remained clueless due to lack of any CCTV footage and phone call records to trace down the culprits.

As there was no progress in the case, the case was transferred to CB-CID, amidst sharp criticism from opposition political parties. A team led by CB-CID Superintendent of Police Sri Devi got to know details of the case and investigation reports by meeting Tirupur district Superintendent of Police Yadav Girish Ashok.

Also, pieces of evidence gathered during the investigation including chance prints collected from the scene of the crime were received by CBCID sleuths, who later visited the farmhouse, which is the scene of the crime and held inquiries with family members.