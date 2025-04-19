CB-CID grills Coimbatore prisoner in Palladam triple murder case

COIMBATORE: The sensational Palladam triple murder case took a new turn as the CB-CID sleuths conducted an inquiry with a prisoner lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison in connection with the heinous crime.

The prisoner, a native of Vallam in Thanjavur, was taken into custody for an inquiry in connection with the murder of the elderly couple and their son by an unidentified gang on November 28 last year.

The district police formed multiple teams, but couldn’t make any headway due to a lack of evidence. Police remained clueless. The case was transferred to CB-CID.

The CB-CID sleuths, based on CCTV footage, have turned their focus on a prisoner to break the stalemate in the case. Further inquiry is on.