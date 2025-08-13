CB-CID arrests Surjith's cousin in Kavin's murder case

MADURAI: The police on Wednesday arrested Surjith's cousin Jeyapal (29) on charges of destroying evidence in the murder case of Dalit techie Kavin Selvaganesh.

Intensifying the probe, the CB-CID inquired Surjith's sister, Subhashini, for three hours, to which she cooperated.

It was reported that after committing the crime, Surjith rode to Jeyapal's house in Panangudi in a bloodstained shirt to evade police.

Days after the murder, Surjith's father, Saravanan, a former Sub Inspector of Police, was also arrested. With their two-day custody for CB-CID questioning coming to an end on Wednesday evening, their custody was extended till August 26 by the court.