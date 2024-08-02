Inundation: Hundreds moved to relief camps

COIMBATORE: Hundreds of houses in Namakkal, Erode and Salem were inundated as the Cauvery River is in spate carrying around two lakh cusecs of water on Thursday.

In Erode, 157 people from 65 families in flooded villages were sheltered in eight relief camps. Officials said 77 relief camps are kept ready to accommodate affected people as 18 out of the 30 villages located along the Cauvery River banks have been inundated in floods.

More than 100 houses in Bhavani and over 50 houses in Kodumudi were flooded forcing people to take shelter in schools and marriage halls.

More than 130 houses located along the Cauvery River were flooded in Pallipalayam in Namakkal. The affected families were evacuated and sheltered in camps by authorities of Pallipalayam Municipality.

Police said Sadhasivam (35) from Nattargoundanpudur in Pallipalayam, who was carried away in the flooded Cauvery river was rescued by fire and rescue personnel. “He was watching the gushing water by standing along the river bank, when he unfortunately slipped and was carried away in the strong water current. Acting swiftly, the rescue personnel along with local fishermen used a coracle to rescue him,” police said.

In Salem, around 30 houses in the Devoor area have been flooded and over 1,000 acres of plantains and other crops were submerged in water. As the Mettur dam has reached its full reservoir level (FRL), the entire inflow of around two lakh cusecs has been released from the dam on Thursday.