Cauvery flow lifts storage in delta tanks, farmers hopeful for samba crop

CHENNAI: Thanks to steady Cauvery water inflow and a favourable southwest monsoon in neighbouring states, nearly two-thirds of the 737 system tanks in Tamil Nadu’s delta districts have recorded more than 50 per cent storage, a sharp improvement from last year when fewer than one-third of the tanks had reached that level.

The four key delta districts — Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Pudukkottai — depend heavily on these tanks, most of which are located in tail-end areas crucial for irrigation.

Of the total 737 system tanks, Thanjavur alone accounts for 537, followed by Pudukkottai with 170, Tiruvarur with 28, and Mayiladuthurai with two.

In Thanjavur, considered the heart of the Cauvery delta, 38 tanks have already reached full capacity compared to just 19 last year.

Another 113 tanks hold between 75 per cent and 100 per cent of their capacity, while 184 are in the 50 per cent – 70 per cent range.

Pudukkottai, with its 170 tanks, has one at full capacity, 62 filled to between 75 per cent and 100 per cent, and another 62 in the 50 per cent – 75 per cent range.

Officials said the overall picture is far brighter than last year and pointed out that the situation is expected to improve further during the northeast monsoon.

According to a senior Water Resources Department (WRD) official, the steady discharge through the Grand Anicut and Vennaru rivers has boosted storage in most tanks.

A key factor, he noted, was the timely release of water from the Mettur dam on June 12, unlike last year’s delayed opening on July 28. The dam has already touched full reservoir level four times this season, supported by surplus flows from Karnataka, while normal southwest monsoon rainfall in Thanjavur further strengthened inflows.

For farmers across the delta, the improved storage has come as a major relief.

“The tanks in villages around Pattukkottai and Peravurani in Thanjavur and Nagudi in Pudukkottai have good water storage this year. Samba paddy cultivation, which depends on tank water, will greatly benefit,” said a farmer from Pallathur in Thanjavur.

Officials expressed confidence that with the northeast monsoon due in October, most of the system tanks will attain full capacity, ensuring water security for samba cultivation and bringing cheer to the farming community.



