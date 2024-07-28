Cauvery flooding: All precautions taken, says TN minister; issues safety advisory

CHENNAI: In the wake of water being released from the Mettur dam following the flooding of the Cauvery River, State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran on Sunday informed that all necessary precautionary measures have been taken and the water flow in the Cauvery River is being monitored continuously.

The minister has instructed the collectors of various districts, situated in the Cauvery river basin, to warn the public about the release of water from the Mettur dam.

"Along with keeping relief camps ready, steps should be taken to provide basic facilities like food, safe drinking water, and medical facilities to the people taking shelter. If necessary, the public in the flood-prone areas should be accommodated in relief camps in advance," Ramachandran told the collectors.

The public should refrain from bathing, swimming, fishing, clicking selfies, and engaging in other recreational activities in the Cauvery River as it is flooded. Proper advice should be given to parents to not allow their children to visit water bodies including rivers and canals. Farmers should be advised to avoid crossing water bodies with livestock when the Cauvery River is flooded, he added.

Additionally, local bodies have been instructed to issue timely warnings to the public about using footbridges and other passages to cross the river, after identifying them.

"State Emergency Control Centre and District Emergency Control Centres are functioning round-the-clock with additional manpower to communicate disaster-related information to the officials and public. They can register their grievances on toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077 and through WhatsApp (94458 69848)," he added.