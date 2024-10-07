Cauvery Delta farmers oppose turn system of irrigation

TIRUCHY: Farmers from the Cauvery Delta oppose the turn system of irrigation initiated by the State government as they claim that the water release was already so late. The tail-end regions have not received adequate water and this practice will affect the target of Samba which is planned at least 10.60 lakh acre in the region.

While the kuruvai cultivation target was fixed at 5.30 lakh acres, the farmers could realise only 3.50 lakh acres as there was no adequate water flow for river irrigation. Some, though, were able to irrigate through borewells.

Similarly, the farmers utilising river irrigation were hesitant to cultivate samba as there was no required flow of water in the rivers since the water was released from the Mettur on July 28 after around 45 days of the customary date.

Since there was no adequate release into the Cauvery, Vennaru and GA canals, the farmers continued to raise their voices that the tail regions did not get much-needed water. Hence, the farmers who are used to cultivating samba with river irrigation have not commenced cultivation for want of water.

Against such a backdrop, the water resources department of the PWD had announced that the turn system, letting out maximum water into one river while maintaining minimum flow into the other, would be implemented in October.

As per the schedule, water would be let into Cauvery for six days while Vennar for the next six days. Similarly, the turn system would be implemented in the Grand Anicut canals alternately into upper and lower reaches.

However, the farmers here said that the practice would certainly land them into a huge loss again as the water that was released from Mettur has not so far reached the tail end areas especially, the grade A, B, C and D channels through which at least one lakh acres would be irrigated.

While the tail-end areas like Peravurani, Sethubavachatram, Pattukkottai, Tiruvonam (south) and Sengipatti are yet to receive the Cauvery water, these areas are likely to get water after the system tanks are filled.

The farmers claimed that almost all the system tanks are still empty and that cultivation is not possible when the procedure of the turn system is followed.

“Till today, the Cauvery’s branch river Mannaru which originates from Mettutheru near Tiruvaiyaru has not received water. The Mannaru head which irrigates 36,655-acre land is located 45.5 km away from Grand Anicut and the tail-end Poombuhar is located 120 km away from the Grand Anicut and the system appears a complete disaster for the farmers,” Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association told DT Next.

It is said, while introducing the system, there used to be a consultation meeting with the farmers.

“But no such meeting was held and all of a sudden the announcement came and through this, an artificial disaster has been created,” charged Vimalnathan.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, based on the long-range Forecast, north Tamil Nadu and Central Tamil Nadu will receive above-normal rain and southern districts will receive normal to below-normal rain during the northeast monsoon.

However, the farmers said that currently, samba cultivation has commenced in a few areas with the support of borewells as the river water has failed to reach the tail-end regions even after 60 days of water release from Mettur.

“A section of farmers commenced samba cultivation in direct sowing method but the river water has failed to reach the regions. Adding to the woes was poor rainfall, which has caused the crops to wither in many places,” said progressive farmer Ponnavarayankottai V Veerasenan.

He further said that the turn system of irrigation should be put on hold until the irrigation canals get the full flow. “The turn system irrigation should be stopped until the northeast monsoon commences otherwise, the raising of nurseries too would be affected,” Veerasenan said.

In the meantime, G Padmanaban, a farmer from Mela Mancha ‘eri’ in Tiruvaiyaru who used to raise Samba confirmed that the water has not even reached the A-Channel at Tiruvaikavur where at least 1,100-acre land has been irrigated.

“Since we are still doubtful, we have not started our work,” Padmanaban said. While in some areas, the farmers have started nursery works anticipating monsoon rains.

Padmanaban urged the government to withdraw the turn system irrigation and continue with the previous customary system. They also appealed to the state government to put pressure on Karnataka and get the due water for the farmers.