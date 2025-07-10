Caught napping during duty hours, two gatekeepers on Chengalpattu-Arakkonam suspended

CHENNAI: Two Railway gatekeepers who were on duty along the Chengalpattu-Arakkonam line were suspended for allegedly sleeping during duty hours, on Thursday.

After the accident in Cuddalore district where a train collided with a school van killing three students, the Railways had announced that officials would hold surprise inspections at all level crossings to ensure that the staff posted there stayed alert.

On Thursday, personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) went for surprise inspections at the level crossings between Chengalpattu-Arakkonam. During the inspection, the officers allegedly found that the gatekeepers of LC40 and LC44 were sleeping while on duty.

They immediately passed on the information to the senior officials and the gatekeepers, identified as Karthikeyan and Ashish Kumar, were suspended. Officials added that departmental action would be taken against them.

Officials added that such surprise inspections would continue at all level crossings. The RPF have been instructed to carry out the inspections regularly during the night hours to make sure the gatekeepers stay alert.