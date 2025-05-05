Caught between Lankan Navy and pirates, Bay of Bengal a deathtrap for TN fishers: CPI leader Mutharasan

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan has condemned the recent attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by alleged Sri Lankan sea robbers and urged the Union Government to take firm and politically resolute steps to protect the livelihood of the fishing community.

In a statement, CPI State Secretary Mutharasan said five fishermen from Akkaraipettai, Nagapattinam, were assaulted and looted while fishing off the southeast coast of Kodiakkarai on May 2. GPS devices, fishing nets, and their catch were taken, and the injured were admitted to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital.

Similarly, 19 fishermen from Seruthur and Arookattuthurai villages were reportedly attacked in multiple locations mid-sea, apart from looting equipment and fish worth over Rs 10 lakh, Mutharasan said.

He alleged that the Sri Lankan Navy and pirates were creating conditions that make fishing nearly impossible in the Bay of Bengal, threatening the livelihood of thousands.

The Left leader criticised the Union government's silence despite repeated appeals from the State, political parties, and fishermen's associations. Calling the situation "extraordinary," he demanded that the BJP-led Centre and Prime Minister take firm political steps and engage the Sri Lankan government diplomatically to protect Tamil Nadu fishermen.