Cattle straying: Tiruchy Corporation passes resolution against owners

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City Corporation Council on Friday resolved to initiate strict action against the owners who let off their cattle in the public.

The council meeting of Tiruchy Corporation was chaired by Mayor Mu Anbalagan. He said that the civic administration is very particular about curbing the stray cattle menace across the city.

“Initially, the sterilisation process was undertaken on as many as 23,089 stray dogs while as many as 870 cattle were seized and a fine of Rs 22.83 lakh has been collected from the owners,” said the mayor.

Subsequently, several resolutions including severe action against the cattle owners for letting off the animals on the roads and action against pig rearers were passed.