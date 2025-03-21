Cattle smuggling bid thwarted; two held near Aathur toll booth

CHENNAI: Police arrested two men for transporting thirty-nine cattle to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh in a cruel manner, on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off that cattle were being taken to Kerala in a lorry from Andhra Pradesh on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway, the Acharapakkam police team conducted a vehicle inspection near the Aathur toll booth on Thursday night.

On suspicion, the police intercepted the lorry which was covered with tarpaulin. When the officers opened the tarpaulin they found 33 cows and six buffalos being taken to Kerala in the lorry.

The cattle seemed to be weak as they were carried in the vehicle without sufficient space. The police rescued the cattle and seized the vehicle.

During the inquiry, they found that they purchased the cattle from Andhra Pradesh and were planning to sell them in Kerala.

The police arrested the lorry driver Shunmugasundaram (32), and the lorry owner Samsudeen (45), of Kerala. The police have registered a case and are investigating further.