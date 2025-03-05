Casteists trying to create social unrest, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: Believers of caste discrimination are trying to disguise their hatred and inequality under the guise of religious sentiments, by viewing temples as fertile ground for nurturing divisive instincts and creating social unrest, held the Madras High Court.

No caste can claim ownership of a temple to administrate it, held Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy while dismissing a petition moved with a request to separate a temple from a group of temples for a particular caste.

"The request of the petitioner oozes with caste perpetuation and hatred for other fellow human beings as if they are different creatures," wrote the judge.

This court has already held that casteless society is the constitutional goal and that anything related to the perpetuation of caste cannot be considered, in a similar kind of request based on caste, added the judge.

Petitioner C Ganesan from Namakkal moved the petition seeking to separate Arulmigu Ponkaliamman temple from other temples which were clubbed together for administrational purposes.

However, the petitioner claimed that the Ponkaliamman temple belongs to their caste. He went on to say that since other temples are clubbed with their temple, devotees from other castes are worshipping there, hence they have sought to separate their temple from other holy sites.