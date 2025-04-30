Caste census: Key questions remain unanswered; Reeks of political expediency; CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Criticizing the timing of the Caste Census announced by the BJP led union government, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the move of the Union, which coincided with the impending Bihar Assembly elections, reeked of political expediency. However, DMK president Stalin said that some key questions remain unanswered in the Union’s announcement.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle moments after the Union Cabinet cleared the Caste Census, Stalin said, “After the failure of all its attempts to deny and delay the much-needed caste enumeration, the Union BJP Government has finally announced that it will be conducted along with the forthcoming Census. But key questions remain unanswered —when will the Census begin? When will it conclude?”

Attributing political motive to the announcement, Stalin said, “The timing is no coincidence. With social justice dominating the Bihar elections narrative, this sudden move reeks of political expediency. The same Prime Minister who once accused opposition parties of dividing people on caste has now yielded to the very demand, he maligned repeatedly.”

Reiterating that caste census was essential and not optional for objective policymaking, targeted welfare, and the pursuit of real social justice, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, a staunch proponent of the caste census by the Union, also took credit for the announcement and said, “You cannot remedy injustice without first recognising its scale. For the Tamil Nadu Government and DMK, this is a hard-earned victory.” “We were the first to adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly demanding #CasteCensus. We championed this cause in every forum. We reiterated this demand in every meeting with the Prime Minister and through multiple letters, consistently urging the Union Government to take responsibility. While others called for state-level caste surveys, we stood firm,” he added.

“Census is a Union subject. Only the Union Government can and should deliver a legally binding caste enumeration under the Census Act. Our stand is now vindicated. Another triumph for DMK and #INDIA Bloc in our arduous social justice journey, driven by the ideals of the #DravidianModel,” Stalin remarked.