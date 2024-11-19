Caste-based murder accused violates bail conditions, arrested from Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 45-year-old repeat offender was arrested and remanded in Thoothukudi on Sunday night after being charged with violation of bail conditions.

The accused has been identified as Pechimuthu alias Payasam of Manakarai, Thoothukudi district. The notorious offender, against whom 18 cases of various crimes including caste-based murders and murder attempts were booked, was detained under the Goondas Act, sources said.

In connection with a caste-based murder that occurred in Murappanadu last year, Pechimuthu was produced before a Special Court in Thoothukudi on October 24 and the Judge granted him conditional bail.

The Judge directed him to report to Thirumangalam police station in Chennai and put his signature in the presence of the police in the morning and the evening daily and also directed him to not move out of Chennai. However, Pechimuthu was found violating the bail condition by moving away from Chennai to Thoothukudi. Acting on a tip-off that he was at Karungulam near Srivaikuntam, the Seydunganallur police conducted a vehicle check.

When the police tried to intercept a car in which he was travelling, on Tirunelveli-Tiruchendur road, the vehicle did not stop. The cops chased the vehicle and managed to track him down at a marriage hall. He obstructed the cops from discharging their duty and verbally abused them.