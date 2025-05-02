Caste attack: Dalit boy assaulted in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: A 16-year-old Dalit boy was tied to an iron pole and thrashed by a group of men in a caste-based attack in Dharmapuri on Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, from Thenkaraikottai village in Dharmapuri, is working as a cleaner after dropping out of school.

In his complaint to the A Pallipatti police station, the boy claimed that earlier he had worked for a few days in a petrol bunk owned by R Selvam (38) at Gopalapuram. He alleged that Selvam did not buy him food when he worked for six days in the bunk, two months ago.

On Wednesday night, around 9.30 pm, the boy had visited the bunk along with his friend, aged 20 years, to fill petrol for his two-wheeler. After getting petrol, the boy sought to fill air in the tyre. However, the bunk staff refused, citing some reason.

In an untoward development, the boy questioned Selvam for speaking ill of him to his uncle. An infuriated Selvam and four other staff members immediately abused the duo using caste slurs.

“They slapped repeatedly and also hit with a log. They again dragged me and tied me to an iron pole and thrashed me severely with bamboo and a belt. I suffered severe injuries to my hands, legs and head,” the boy said in his complaint.

On seeing him being attacked, the other youth escaped from the spot and informed his relatives, who then arrived and took the boy to be admitted to Harur Government Hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint, the Harur police registered a case under the SC/ST Act against the five accused persons.

Police on Thursday arrested the bunk owner, R Senthil (43), and V Selvaraj (32), while a search is on to nab T Senthil (45) and V Ramakrishnan (66). They all hailed from the Vanniyar community. Further inquiries are under way.