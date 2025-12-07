Cash-for-votes case on former Minister Valarmathi's son quashed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the case registered against former minister Valarmathi's son, Muvendhan, for allegedly distributing money to voters during the 2021 Assembly election.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, AIADMK leader B Valarmathi contested from the Alandur constituency. At that time, the St Thomas Mount Police registered a case against Muvendhan and others, alleging that they attempted to distribute money to voters.

Muvendhan filed a petition before the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case, which was still pending before the Alandur Court.

The case came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira. Appearing for the petitioner, Counsel S Tamilselvan argued that the case was registered for political reasons and that there was no evidence to support the allegations. He also contended that the case must be quashed as the chargesheet was filed after a two-year delay.

Accepting these arguments, the judge quashed the case against Muvendhan.