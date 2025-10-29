Cash for jobs, Pallikaranai encroachment: Anbumani criticizes TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani came down heavily on the state government for alleged irregularities in recruitment conducted in Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, and sanction of planning permission to construct a residential project in Pallikaranai Marshland.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had found large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of 2,538 officers and engineers, where bribes between Rs.25 lakh to Rs.35 lakh were allegedly collected per post. The ED has written to the Tamil Nadu Police, urging them to investigate the matter, after discovering key evidence during searches conducted across the state between April 7 and 9.

"The recruitment was conducted through Anna University, and the ED claims that the bribe money was transferred through hawala channels to various destinations. Several senior politicians and top officials are suspected to be involved. The agency has also reportedly shared a 232-page document with detailed information on how the scam was executed and those behind it.

He alleged that the DMK government had deliberately engineered corruption in government appointments and stated that with bribes of up to Rs. 35 lakh per post, the total scam could amount to Rs. 888.3 crore.

In another statement, Anbumani condemned the government for granting permission to a private firm to build a Rs.2,000-crore multi-storey residential complex within the boundary of the Pallikaranai marshland, a site designated as a Ramsar wetland of international importance. He alleged that the approval exposes the DMK government’s collusion with real estate companies to destroy ecologically sensitive areas.

He referred to the state government’s recent clarification that the 1,248-hectare Ramsar site includes 698 hectares of protected marshland and 550 hectares yet to be formally demarcated. The government’s statement also claimed that, since boundaries have not been officially defined, the construction site is considered “patta land.”

Calling this justification “irresponsible,” Anbumani said, “By admitting that boundary demarcation was deliberately delayed, the DMK government has effectively confessed to scientifically planned corruption.”

Meanwhile, he also condemned the state government for filing a second appeal in the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court order transferring the investigation into Bahujan Samaj Party’s Tamil Nadu president Armstrong’s murder to the CBI.

“Instead of cooperating with the investigation and handing over all case documents to the CBI, the DMK government has now filed a second appeal in the Supreme Court asking to halt the CBI inquiry. This clearly shows there’s something the government wants to hide,” he said.