Cash dole ahead of polls an election gimmick, says senior BJP leader Tamilisai

“Let the Chief Minister announce any scheme he wishes. But to claim that the Centre is trying to block it is completely untrue. It is against all norms to mislead people in this manner,” she said in a statement.

Questioning the timing of the payout, Tamilisai said the government had failed to release the benefit for two years after announcing the scheme. “Why was it not given earlier? Why are they distributing it in a lump sum now, just before elections? If this is not politically motivated, what is?” she asked, alleging that the ruling party had earlier deferred even Pongal assistance citing electoral calculations.