Cases of dog bites rise in TN, rabies deaths decline

CHENNAI: Recent data from the Tamil Nadu Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department reveals a concerning increase in dog bite incidents across TN this year, though the number of resultant rabies deaths has seen a drop.

As of now, a reported 5.25 lakh people have suffered from dog bites in 2025. This marks a sharp increase from the 4.8 lakh cases recorded in the entirety of the previous year.

However, official death toll from rabies has fallen. While 43 fatalities occurred last year, the number stands at 28 so far this year.

Health officials confirmed that all government hospitals, district hospitals, and urban healthcare centres across TN maintain an adequate stock of anti-rabies medicines and vaccines for timely treatment. The department issued clear guidelines for those exposed to potential rabies.

For any dog bite, scratch, or minor injury, immediate medical attention is crucial. The standard treatment involves a four-dose schedule of the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV). For more severe exposures, particularly category-3 wounds, the administration of Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) is also recommended.

Doctors issued a critical warning that bites from pet dogs are just as dangerous as those from strays, and avoiding vaccination can lead to fatal consequences. Therefore, getting vaccinated after a dog bite is imperative.

The Director of Public Health confirmed that all individuals presenting with dog bites were receiving prompt care, emphasising that complete recovery from rabies exposure depends on taking all four doses of the vaccine as scheduled.