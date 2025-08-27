Begin typing your search...
Case registered against TVK chief Vijay and bouncers for assaulting supporter
Based on the complaint, the Kunnam police have registered a case against the politician and the bouncers under multiple sections.
CHENNAI: A case has been registered against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay and his party’s bouncers, following an alleged assault complaint by a supporter.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the complainant, identified as Sarathkumar, a resident of Periammapalayam in Perambalur district, alleged that he was physically thrown off a ramp by the security personnel after attempting to approach the actor during a conference in Madurai.
