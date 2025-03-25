Case filed against BJP leaders Annamalai and H Raja for provoking religious tension over Thiruparankundram dispute

CHENNAI: A case has been filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Annamalai and senior party leader H Raja for making statements that allegedly provoke religious unrest.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the complaint was lodged by social activist Piyush Manush, a resident of Salem, with Commissioner of Police for Salem city Praveen Kumar Abhinav.

In his complaint, Manush stated that Annamalai and H Raja made controversial remarks about the Thiruparankundram hill near Madurai.

They claimed that the Murugan temple located there rightfully belonged to the temple authorities and that the encroaching dargah should be removed.

They also referenced a 1931 ruling by the London Privy Council, suggesting it supported their view.

Manush contended that these statements could stir religious tensions and called for action against the BJP leaders.

In response, the Commissioner directed the Cyber Crime Police to initiate an investigation.

Based on their findings, a case has been registered against Annamalai and H Raja under three sections of the law, including provisions related to promoting religious disharmony.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

