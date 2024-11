Case against senior AIADMK leader KC Veeramani for false election affidavit

CHENNAI: A case has been registered against former AIADMK minister KC Veeramani on Thursday, who is accused of filing a false affidavit during the last Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

The complainant alleged that Veeramani, who contested the 2021 election, submitted misleading information in his affidavit. Tendering false or misleading details in election affidavits is a criminal offense.

Further details are awaited.