Case against MP Jothimani, ex-minister MR Vijayabhaskar for Karur road roko

CHENNAI: Karur police have registered a case against Congress MP Jothimani and former AIADMK Minister M R Vijayabhaskar for staging a road blockade on Wednesday.

The protest was held against the sealing of houses located on Vennamalai Temple land, said a report by Thanthi TV.

According to police, members of the DMK, VCK and CPI also took part in the demonstration. Cases have been filed against them as well for obstructing traffic during the protest.

In total, the Vangal Police Station has booked more than 30 individuals in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.