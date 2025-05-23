Case against Minister Ma Subramanian adjourned; chargesheet not filed

CHENNAI: The filing of the chargesheet in the land grabbing case against Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, was deferred on Friday as the case was transferred to another judge.

The matter, which was being heard by the Additional special court Judge, was reassigned to special court Judge Venkatavaradan earlier on May 23, resulting in the postponement of proceedings.

With the reshuffling of judicial responsibilities, the Special Court has now adjourned the case to June 17 for further hearing, according to a Thanthi TV report.