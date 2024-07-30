Case against Cuddalore school management, PE teacher over death of student during javelin practice

CHENNAI: Following the death of a student during javelin practice, police have registered a case against the management of the private school in Vadalur of Cuddalore, as reported by Thanthi TV.

The student, Kishore, was declared brain dead after being hit by a spear in the head during javelin throw practice at school.

The boy's father Thirumurugan filed a complaint at the Vadalur police station, following which the police department registered a case against the school management and its physical education (PE) teacher.

Investigation revealed that a substitute teacher was working as the PE teacher at the private school.

Further details are awaited.