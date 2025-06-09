Car-van collision kills 2, injures 10 in Ramanathapuram 

Begin typing your search...

    The deceased were identified as S Venkatesh (27) of Keelakarai of Ramanathapuram and M Mahalakshmi (13) of Kattuparur, Cuddalore district

    9 Jun 2025
    Representative image 

    MADURAI: Two persons, including a software engineer, were killed and ten others were injured in an accident involving a car and a van near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district during the early hours of Monday.

    The deceased were identified as S Venkatesh (27) of Keelakarai of Ramanathapuram and M Mahalakshmi (13) of Kattuparur, Cuddalore district.

    Officials inspected the accident site and held inquiries. Superintendent of Police G Chandeesh after inquiring, said the car driver, who dozed off, was at fault.

    The van carrying 15 passengers was on its way from Cuddalore to Rameswaram. Based on a complaint, Uchipuli police have filed a case.

