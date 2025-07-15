Car looted by ATM burglary gang found in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: The Krishnagiri police on Tuesday recovered a car stolen by a three-member north Indian ATM burglary gang, who were also tracked down and arrested by Kerala police based on a tip-off by the Tamil Nadu police.

According to the police, the car belonging to Krishnan from Kurubarapalli in Krishnagiri, parked in front of his house, was stolen on Monday early morning hours.

Based on a complaint, the Kurubarapalli police registered a case and checked CCTV footage. The police found the robbers loading the car into a container truck.

As police traced the truck to have crossed the Krishnagiri toll gate into Kerala, the Krishnagiri police passed on the information to their counterparts in the neighbouring state.

Acting swiftly, the Panangad police in Ernakulam district managed to intercept the truck and nabbed the trio. They were identified as Ahmed and Shahid from Haryana and another from Rajasthan.

Investigations revealed that the trio was a notorious gang involved in ATM burglary. The probe also revealed that they were involved in offences in several states. Police also seized gas welders, crowbars, and other equipment used to break open ATM’s.

Based on the inputs from Panangad police after the investigation, the Krishnagiri police recovered the car kept hidden in a place in the Kaveripattinam area in Krishnagiri. A police team from Krishnagiri rushed to Kerala to interrogate the robbers to know if they were involved in any other offences in Tamil Nadu.