Car gets stuck in sea near Cuddalore port, Chennai group let off with warning

CHENNAI: Seven people from Chennai, including two women, landed in trouble after their car got stuck in the sea near Cuddalore port.

Police said the group, travelling in their car, had reached Sothikuppam fishermen’s village around midnight two days ago. Believed to be under the influence of alcohol, the men reportedly drove the vehicle into the sea to test its off-road capacity. The car, however, got stuck in the water.

Unable to retrieve it, the group left and returned the next morning. With the help of local fishermen, they tied the car to a tractor and pulled it ashore. The vehicle, damaged by saltwater, was left parked on the shore, Daily Thanthi reported.

On being alerted, Cuddalore Port police visited the spot, investigated, and let the group off with a warning. Videos and photos of the incident have since gone viral on social media.