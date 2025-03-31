Cap on tourist vehicle entry into Ooty takes effect from April 1

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court’s directive curbing the entry of tourist vehicles into Ooty comes into effect today (Tuesday).

The court has imposed a cap on the number of vehicles entering Ooty, with 6,000 vehicles on weekdays and 8,000 on weekends. However, there is no restriction on the movement of local vehicles. The restriction will be in vogue until June, which is considered to be the peak tourist season.

While the e-pass system was made mandatory for vehicles entering the hill stations from May 7 last year, the cap on the number of vehicles entering the hill stations has come as a blow to the tourism sector.

In opposition to these limitations, the Nilgiris District Traders Association has announced a complete shutdown in the district on April 2. The traders lament that the restrictions are likely to impact their livelihood to a larger extent.

“Tourist arrivals began to drop since the introduction of the e-pass system. The tourism sector will take a drastic toll due to limitations on the entry of vehicles. Therefore, the e-pass system should be scrapped and limitations on vehicle entry lifted,” said K Mohammed Farooq, the president of the traders' association.

The members of the association have urged tourists to avoid coming to the hill district on the day of the protest as hotels, lodges, and resorts would remain shut, while tourist vehicles and autos will stay off the road.

Meanwhile, owing to the expected surge in tourist arrivals during the summer season, film shooting has been banned in eight gardens maintained by the Horticulture Department, including the Government Botanical Garden and SIMS Park, for a period of three months from April to May, said the Joint Director of Horticulture Department, Shibila Mary.