Cancellations of MEMU express trains on Saturdays and Sundays announced; check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of MEMU Express trains on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to a report, it is stated that the following trains are cancelled for operational reasons.

On Saturdays:

Train No: 66051, Chennai Egmore - Puducherry MEMU Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 06:35 am.

Train No: 16112, Puducherry - Tirupati MEMU Express leaving Puducherry at 3:00 pm.

On Sundays:

Train No: 16111, Tirupati - Puducherry MEMU Express leaving Tirupati at 04:00 am.

Train No: 66052, Puducherry - Chennai Egmore MEMU Express leaving Puducherry at 4:00 pm.

Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the changes and plan their travel accordingly.