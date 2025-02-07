Cancellation of train services from Tambaram to Nagercoil, Kochuveli announced; check details

CHENNAI: Two pairs of express trains from Tambaram to Nagercoil and Kochuveli would be cancelled due to operational reasons.

1.Train No 06012 Nagercoil - Tambaram Superfast special scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 11.15 pm on April 13, 20, 27 and May 4, 11, 18, 25 and June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 is fully cancelled.

2. Train No 06011 Tambaram - Nagercoil Superfast scheduled to depart Tambaram at 3.30 pm on April 14, 21, 28 and May 5, 12, 19, 26 and June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 is fully cancelled.

3. Train No 06035 Tambaram - Kochuveli AC special scheduled to leave Tambaram at 7.30 pm on April 11, 18, 25 and May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 and June 6, 13, 20, 27 is fully cancelled.

4. Train No 06036 Kochuveli - Tambaram AC special scheduled to depart Kochuveli at 3.25 pm on April 13, 20, 27 and May 4, 11, 18, 25 and June 8, 15, 22, 29 is fully cancelled.