    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|26 Oct 2024 6:22 PM IST
    Cancellation of train services between Puducherry and Kanniyakumari announced; check details
    Representative Image (Photo: Vishal Nagaraj)

    CHENNAI: Two train services have been cancelled due to operational reasons, said a Southern Railway press note.

    Train no 16861 Puducherry – Kanniyakumari Express leaving Puducherry at 12.05 am on October 27 is fully cancelled.

    Train no 16862 Kanniyakumari – Puducherry Express leaving Kanniyakumari at 2.00 pm on October 28 is fully cancelled.

