Cancellation of MEMUs to Tirupati

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has notified the extension of cancellation of a few Tirupati-bound trains from Katpadi owing to provision of rakes as assistance to the North Central Railway for Kumbh Mela 2025.

Katpadi-Tirupati leaving Katpadi at 5.15 pm and 9.10 pm, Tirupati-Katpadi leaving Tirupati at 7.35 am and 10.35 am, Katpadi-Jolarpettai leaving Katpadi at 10.30 am and Jolarpettai-Katpadi leaving Jolarpettai at 12.55 pm will be fully cancelled till April 22, a press note from SR said.

Train 16854 Villupuram-Tirupati Express leaving Villupuram at 5:40 am and Train 16853 Tirupati-Villupuram Express leaving Tirupati at 1:41 pm will be partially cancelled between Katpadi and Tirupati on April 6, 8, 9, 10, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20 and 22.