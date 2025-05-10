Cancellation of MEMU services in Katpadi-Tirupati section

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has notified the cancellation of a few MEMU passenger services due to maintenance works in Katpadi-Tirupati section of Guntakal Division from May 11 to June 3.

Train 66017 Katpadi-Jolarpettai EMU leaving Katpadi at 10.30 am and Train 66018 Jolarpettai-Katpadi MEMU leaving Jolarpettai at 12.55 pm would be fully cancelled.

Train 16854 Villupuram-Tirupati express leaving Villupuram at 5:40 am and Train 16853 Tirupati-Villupuram express leaving Tirupati at 1:40 pm would be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Katpadi.

Train 67205 Tirupati-Katpadi MEMU leaving Tirupati at 7:35 am will be rescheduled to leave at 1:40 pm, a release issued by Southern Railway said.