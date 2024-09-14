Cancellation of EMU trains between Arakkonam and Tiruttani announced; check details

CHENNAI: Few EMU trains are partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruttani on Monday and Wednesday as part of engineering works in

Arakkonam –Jolarpettai section at Arakkonam Yard from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm (for 2 hours), said a Southern Railway statement.

Moore Market Complex - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:00 am and 11:45 am are partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruttani on Monday & Wednesday.

Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 12:35 pm and 2:20 pm are partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Arakkonam on Monday & Wednesday, added the statement.