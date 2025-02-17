Cancel tenders floated to procure power sans TNERC nod: Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the state government to cancel tenders that have been floated to procure power from private firms without the approval of Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC).

In a statement, Anbumani said that the TNERC has condemned the act of the electricity department. “This is an example of how the government and Tangedco bend rules for the benefit of the rulers. As per an estimation, the power demand during the summer will increase by 6 per cent when compared to 20,830MW, the highest demand, and 45.43 crore units, the highest usage in 2024. But Tangedco has a capacity to generate 15,707MW only. To meet the shortage, tenders have been floated to buy 2,750 MW throughout the day and 5775 MW during the evening hours,” he added.

Saying that there is no option other than procuring power from the outside market, Anbumani opined that the department should have received the approval of the TNERC. “If the TNERC approvals are sought before floating the bids, it will impose certain conditions. The government and the Tangedco think that the conditions will block their interests. Due to this, tenders have been floated first before getting the nod,” he alleged.

He added that the government points out to TNERC while increasing the tariffs and creating an illusion that the Commission is more powerful. But during the procurement, the government treats the Commission as its puppet. “The government receives approval from TNERC and adheres to its conditions while procuring power from the outside market. Moreover, the government should expedite pending power plant projects,” he urged.

Permission for Nellai quarries must be cancelled: PMK

Meanwhile, condemning the government for allowing 15 stone quarries in Tirunelveli to transport gravel stones and M-Sand to Kerala, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the cancellation of quarrying licenses issued to the quarries.

In a statement, Anbumani said that even though quality blue metal resources are available, the Kerala government bans quarrying to protect environment.

“Blue metals are being smuggled to Kerala from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Tirupur districts. In a RTI reply, the department has clarified that no permissions have been given to transport blue metal to Kerala, “ he added.

He said that quarries that transport blue metal to Kerala are located in the assembly constituency of TN Speaker M Appavu. “The government should cancel licences of such quarries and an investigation should be conducted,” he urged.